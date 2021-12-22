Ohio troopers seize $153,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop, including 50 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old woman from Louisiana is now facing felony drug trafficking charges in Ohio following a recent traffic stop by state troopers.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped the driver of a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with Minnesota registration for speeding along I-70 in Madison County on the morning of Dec. 17.
Criminal indicators during the traffic stop prompted troopers to call in a drug-sniffing canine, which eventually led to a probable cause search.
During the search, troopers said a large amount of drugs estimated to value approximately $153,000 was seized, including:
- 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
- 20 pounds of marijuana
- 3 pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets
The driver, later identified as Natalie Borchers, of New Orleans was taken into custody and booked at the Tri-County Jail on charges for drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.
If convicted, Borchers faces up to 14 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.