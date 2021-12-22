Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

OSP: Middletown man ran red light, fled serious crash he caused

Middletown police caught him a short time later, authorities say.
OSP is investigating a crash that left a woman with serious injuries Tuesday morning.
OSP is investigating a crash that left a woman with serious injuries Tuesday morning.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman suffered serious injuries in a four-car crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Breiel Boulevard, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sean McPherson, of Middletown, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer east on Roosevelt and failed to stop at the Breiel red light, OSP says.

McPherson hit two cars going through the intersection northbound on Breiel: a Ford Mustang driven by Luke Garrett and a Dodge Caravan driven by Chastity Sutton, both drivers of Middletown.

The impact pushed Sutton’s Caravan into a separate Dodge Caravan. The second caravan, driven by William Planzer of Fairfield, was facing westbound on Roosevelt but stopped in the left turn lane for southbound Breiel.

McPherson’s Trailblazer turned on its side and struck a traffic light pole.

McPherson fled on foot, according to OSP. The Middletown Police Department took him into custody a short time later, OSP says.

Sutton suffered serious injuries. EMS transported her to Atrium Medical Center, from which a medical helicopter flew her to Miami Valley Hospital.

The other three involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Only McPherson was transported to a hospital.

No word on criminal charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death in East Price Hill
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death

Latest News

Meals on Wheels sending tornado relief kits to Kentucky tornado victims
Meals on Wheels sending tornado relief kits to Kentucky tornado victims
'Light up Nippert' drone show
'Light up Nippert' drone show
Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old at gas station
Mariemont Police help shoppers pay for groceries and more
Mariemont shoppers surprised with free grocery bills from Mariemont Police Officers