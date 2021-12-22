OSP: Middletown man ran red light, fled serious crash he caused

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman suffered serious injuries in a four-car crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Breiel Boulevard, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sean McPherson, of Middletown, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer east on Roosevelt and failed to stop at the Breiel red light, OSP says.

McPherson hit two cars going through the intersection northbound on Breiel: a Ford Mustang driven by Luke Garrett and a Dodge Caravan driven by Chastity Sutton, both drivers of Middletown.

The impact pushed Sutton’s Caravan into a separate Dodge Caravan. The second caravan, driven by William Planzer of Fairfield, was facing westbound on Roosevelt but stopped in the left turn lane for southbound Breiel.

McPherson’s Trailblazer turned on its side and struck a traffic light pole.

McPherson fled on foot, according to OSP. The Middletown Police Department took him into custody a short time later, OSP says.

Sutton suffered serious injuries. EMS transported her to Atrium Medical Center, from which a medical helicopter flew her to Miami Valley Hospital.

The other three involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Only McPherson was transported to a hospital.

No word on criminal charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.