Pedestrian killed in Green Township crash identified

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Green Township on Monday, police said.

It happened in the 5900 block of Colerain Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to Colerain Avenue near Loretta Drive for a report of a person who was hit by a vehicle.

The person was walking west to east across the road, not in a marked crosswalk, and was hit by a 2016 Mazda CX-3, being driven by 64-year-old Robert Sokolnicki, traveling north on Colerain Avenue, police said their initial investigation determined.

The pedestrian, 25-year-old Alexander Chatman, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

Sokolnicki stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the Mazda stopped after the crash, and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not physically hurt.

The Green Township Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

