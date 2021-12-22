Celebration of Lights
Pedestrian killed in Green Township crash identified

A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Green Township on Monday, police said.

It happened in the 5900 block of Colerain Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to Colerain Avenue near Loretta Drive for a report of a person who was hit by a vehicle.

The person was walking west to east across the road, not in a marked crosswalk, and was hit by a 2016 Mazda CX-3, being driven by 64-year-old Robert Sokolnicki, traveling north on Colerain Avenue, police said their initial investigation determined.

The pedestrian, 25-year-old Alexander Chatman, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

Sokolnicki stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the Mazda stopped after the crash, and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor, police said early Tuesday.

The Green Township Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

