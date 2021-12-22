Police ID 18-year-old shot to death in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot to death in West Price Hill Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Cappel Drive around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Tyler Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.