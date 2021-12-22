Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police ID 18-year-old shot to death in West Price Hill

Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot to death in West Price Hill Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Cappel Drive around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Tyler Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Hyde Park bank robbery suspect dies from gunshot wound
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash

Latest News

Through the use of video technology, Santa visited kids at Cincinnati Children's from the...
Santa ‘visits’ patients at Cincinnati Children’s
mariemont
Mariemont police spread holiday cheer to drivers
George Wagner IV back in court
Eldest Wagner son back in court for motion hearing in Pike County massacre case
LIVE: Eldest Wagner son appears in court
Santa talks to patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital via video from the 'North Pole'
Santa talks to patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital via video from the 'North Pole'