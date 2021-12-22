Celebration of Lights
Police searching for man missing from Clermont County home

89-year-old Robert Staten was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Staten
Robert Staten(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are searching for a missing man out of Clermont County.

Robert Staten, 89, was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m. driving away from his home on Wade Road in Milford.

Staten is described as 6′1″ and 190 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

He has difficulty seeing, and law enforcement is reportedly concerned about his safety.

The vehicle is a bronze 2007 Chevy impala with Ohio plates JNK9649.

The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.
The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Call or dial 911 if you see Staten or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

