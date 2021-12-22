Celebration of Lights
Santa ‘visits’ patients at Cincinnati Children’s

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa Claus didn’t want kids at Cincinnati Children’s to feel left out this Christmas so he made a cyber stop to spread a little joy.

Through the magic of technology, Santa video chatted with about 35 children in real-time.

A spokesperson for Children’s says the majority were cancer patients who have been at the hospital for a while.

Hospital staff used tablets to do video calls back and forth with Santa from the ‘North Pole’.

He got to talk with them and see them open presents from their wish lists.

Cincinnati Children’s Child Life and Integrative Care, Information Services, Center for Telehealth, Interactive Services, Cisco and Encore Technologies worked together to bring Santa to the children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

