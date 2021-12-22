Celebration of Lights
Switzerland County woman dies after driving through flooded roadway

Heavy rainfall had caused the creek to flood.
Heavy rainfall had caused the creek to flood.(WILX)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office said a 55-year-old woman died while trying to drive through a flooded creek crossing on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The sheriff’s office said Danielle Northcutt was driving on Bud Ballard Road when she was swept into the creek.

Heavy rainfall the previous night caused the creek to flood and cover a dry ford crossing.

The sheriff’s office said it’s an area prone to flooding.

Northcutt was able to call 911 after her vehicle went into the creek but first responders and rescue personnel could not arrive in time, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said she was unable to escape and is believed to have drowned inside her vehicle.

The vehicle was located several hundred feet downstream.

“The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of the risks and dangers associated with entering floodwaters and fast-moving currents either in a vehicle or on foot. There are several roadways within the county that have isolated flooding issues anytime heavy rainfall occurs and residents are urged to detour to alternate routes in the event that a flooded roadway is encountered,” they said in a release.

