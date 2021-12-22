‘Turn yourself in:’ Babysitter sought in Avondale crash that killed young girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The babysitter now charged in a 7-year-old’s death showed early signs she wasn’t up to the job of watching young children, according to family members.

Shareese Lattimore died in March 2021 after she was hit by a car while crossing a busy stretch of Vine Street in Avondale.

Mesha Smith, 41, was babysitting Shareese and another 7-year-old girl also injured in the crash.

Prosecutors say Smith left the girls unattended to get into a car on the other side of Vine Street. The girls were allegedly hit crossing to reach that car.

The girls were not in a marked crosswalk at the time. A crosswalk has since been dedicated in their honor.

Smith is wanted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, both felonies.

“She wasn’t watching my granddaughter like she was supposed to be,” said Belinda Lattimore, Shareese’s grandmother. “That’s the hard part.

Belinda says Smith wasn’t fit to watch over the girls.

“In my opinion, she wasn’t babysitter material,” Belinda said. “I wouldn’t even let her watch my dog.”

Belinda adds she misses Shareese terribly and calls “unfair” the way the 7-year-old died.

“She knows what she did,” Belinda said of Smith. “And for her to be running for so long... we need closure. Shareese needs to be at rest knowing that the person who was responsible for her death is brought to justice.”

Belinda last saw Smith at the hospital after the incident.

“She didn’t come to us or anything,” Belinda said. “[She didn’t] give us a hug or say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss.’ No she didn’t.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. They are offering a cash reward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.