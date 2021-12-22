Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A perfectly preserved baby dinosaur has been discovered curled up inside its egg.

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.

It’s been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang” after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.

A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've...
A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've looked like in the egg.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)

Experts said baby dinosaur bones are small, fragile and are only very rarely preserved as fossils. That makes it a very lucky find.

The egg is around 7 inches long. The dinosaur was estimated to be 11 inches long from head to tail.

The researchers believe as an adult, had it lived, it would have been about 2 to 3 meters long.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Hyde Park bank robbery suspect dies from gunshot wound
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at some establishments
Through the use of video technology, Santa visited kids at Cincinnati Children's from the...
Santa ‘visits’ patients at Cincinnati Children’s
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Chicago is in...
Chicago health official: 'Biggest COVID-19 surge' since before vaccines
mariemont
Mariemont police spread holiday cheer to drivers