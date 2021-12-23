Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which was the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell said police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect. He said it wasn’t immediately known if the suspect had a gun or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first report of assault.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

There were no other immediate details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Grandson charged in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
Stanford Seto
Neighbor admits to years of watching Loveland woman shower naked, police say
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police ID 18-year-old shot to death in West Price Hill

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
A worker delivers bottled water in Warm Springs, Ore. A list of sanitation deficiencies kept by...
US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill
FILE - Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust...
5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records