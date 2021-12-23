$2 million bond for man accused of murdering grandmother in Clermont Co.

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The man accused in his grandmother’s death appeared in court on Thursday, where the judge assessed him a $2 million cash bond.

Stephen Danbury appeared untroubled and lethargic as he stood facing his charge of first-degree murder.

The arraignment hearing came one day after police found 75-year-old Mary Danbury dead at her Milford home.

Officers went to the home on Seminole Trail around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check because Mary had not shown up for work at Kroger.

Stephen was the one who answered the door, according to prosecutors, “saying that his grandma is in the home [and is] not doing well. She’s laying on the floor dead at this point. He comes out of the house with shoes that he put on covered in blood.”

Police allegedly found a bat and a knife in the house. Prosecutors say those items were also covered in blood.

Officers were called to the home last year for an assault involving a different victim.

“He was known to have violent outbursts and be unstable and a potential danger to himself and others,” said Eugene Danbury, Mary’s son. “Unfortunately, there was just no assistance we could get for him, and undoubtedly it ended up costing [my mother] her life.”

Kroger co-workers and customers have said that Mary was a bright light who was always kind and always smiling.

A GoFundMe set up for Mary’s burial expenses says “you could always count on Mary to brighten up your day within seconds of speaking with her.”

Stephen’s next hearing is set for Jan. 3.

