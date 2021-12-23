Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase leads trio of Bengals selected to Pro Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and running back Joe Mixon are Pro Bowl-bound.

Chase was voted as a starter, according to a Bengals spokesperson.

He is the sixth Bengals rookie to be voted to the Pro Bowl in the history of the franchise, the others being Andy Dalton, AJ Green, Cris Collinsworth, Isaac Curtis and Lemar Parrish.

Chase leads the Bengals with 10 touchdowns and 1,038 yards on 61 receptions.

He holds the Bengals’ rookie touchdown record and is six receptions and 21 yards away from holding the team’s rookie records on those categories.

Hendrickson is in his first year with the Bengals after signing on as an unrestricted free agent.

His 13 sacks lead the team and are fifth in the NFL. He has also recorded a half-sack in each of the last 10 games, the longest stream in the NFL this year and tied for the fifth-longest in NFL history.

Mixon’s 1,094 rushing yards rank second in the league, and his 12 rushing touchdowns rank third.

He needs four touchdowns across the remaining four games to break the Bengals’ single-season rushing touchdown record, currently held by Ickey Woods.

Five Bengals were selected as alternates: quarterback Joe Burrow and long snapper Clark Harris as second alternates; defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi as fourth alternates; and cornerback Mike Hilton as a fifth alternate.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our players to be recognized among the league’s best by their peers, coaches and fans,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “Ja’Marr, Trey and Joe have had terrific seasons, and their contributions both on and off the field have been critical for us all year long. Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, are major reasons we are in position to achieve our goals this season.”

The 2022 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 6, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Hyde Park bank robbery suspect dies from gunshot wound
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say
Stanford Seto
Neighbor admits to years of watching Loveland woman shower naked, police say

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff committee outlines COVID-19 policies for teams
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) post game against the Denver Broncos in the first...
Burrow jokes that lack of things to do in Cincinnati makes it easy to avoid COVID
'Light up Nippert' drone show
‘Light Up Nippert’ drone show celebrates UC’s football season
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup