Ja’Marr Chase leads trio of Bengals selected to Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and running back Joe Mixon are Pro Bowl-bound.

Chase was voted as a starter, according to a Bengals spokesperson.

He is the sixth Bengals rookie to be voted to the Pro Bowl in the history of the franchise, the others being Andy Dalton, AJ Green, Cris Collinsworth, Isaac Curtis and Lemar Parrish.

1️⃣ of a kind. @Real10jayy__ has been voted a Pro Bowl starter. pic.twitter.com/ZmEiYS6TU4 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2021

Chase leads the Bengals with 10 touchdowns and 1,038 yards on 61 receptions.

He holds the Bengals’ rookie touchdown record and is six receptions and 21 yards away from holding the team’s rookie records on those categories.

An unforgettable first season in Cincinnati continues... Trey Hendrickson has been selected to the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/9nmhZZ3wo8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2021

Hendrickson is in his first year with the Bengals after signing on as an unrestricted free agent.

His 13 sacks lead the team and are fifth in the NFL. He has also recorded a half-sack in each of the last 10 games, the longest stream in the NFL this year and tied for the fifth-longest in NFL history.

GO CRAZY, JODEIN! @Joe_MainMixon has been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MkZG6ieuHI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2021

Mixon’s 1,094 rushing yards rank second in the league, and his 12 rushing touchdowns rank third.

He needs four touchdowns across the remaining four games to break the Bengals’ single-season rushing touchdown record, currently held by Ickey Woods.

Five Bengals were selected as alternates: quarterback Joe Burrow and long snapper Clark Harris as second alternates; defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi as fourth alternates; and cornerback Mike Hilton as a fifth alternate.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our players to be recognized among the league’s best by their peers, coaches and fans,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “Ja’Marr, Trey and Joe have had terrific seasons, and their contributions both on and off the field have been critical for us all year long. Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, are major reasons we are in position to achieve our goals this season.”

The 2022 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 6, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

