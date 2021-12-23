Celebration of Lights
Authorities looking for driver that hit Blue Ash house

By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Blue Ash police are looking for a driver that hit a home on Parkview Drive in Blue Ash.

The car hit the house after police say they were chasing it around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The driver ran from the scene and has not been seen since.

Police said damage to the house seems to be minor.

No description of the driver was given.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at 513-745-8555.

