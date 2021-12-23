Cincinnati police, businesses help kids seeing their mom stabbed 20+ times by dad

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police officers and businesses in and around Cincinnati came together to help the children who witnessed their father stab their mom at Gilday Riverside Park.

On Dec. 10, Barbara Raines, 36, was at the park with her kids when she says her husband caught her off guard.

Her husband, Clayton Raines, 46, stabbed her more than 20 times, according to Cincinnati police.

“He just grabbed me by my hair, and he just started stabbing me, and I didn’t even expect it coming,” Barbara recalled.

She said Clayton did not even stop when her 12-year-old daughter pleaded with him.

“He was stabbing me in my chest, and I grabbed the knife,” explained Barbara. “I happened to look up because I was trying to push him off of me, and my oldest daughter had her hands in his eyes and pulling at his face and stuff and screaming at him.”

Police arrived and took Raines into custody.

That Dec. 10 day, two Cincinnati officers took care of the couple’s five girls.

Officers and businesses again stepped up again on Wednesday when they held a Christmas party for the girls.

“Typically, we don’t get to follow up with them,” said Officer Amanda Johnson. “So, after watching them get to hug each other and love on mom and to see them happy instead of scared is so awesome.”

Businesses provided presents for the girls and LaRosa’s came through with the food for the party.

The girls even got their haircuts and decided to help others in need at the same time.

Lisa Harmon with Upper Cuts of Loveland asked the girls how short they wanted her to cut their hair, they told her real short because they want to donate the clippings to Locks of Love.

The girls also got to play with a police K-9 and were treated to a ride in a Cincinnati Fire Department ladder truck.

These actions have meant a lot to Barbara.

“It meant a lot to me, and I know it meant a lot to my girls,” said Barbara.

As for Clayton, he is scheduled to appear in court next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.