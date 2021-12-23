Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in New York. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Thursday’s report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October.

The big jump in the Commerce Department’s price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Police arrest grandson in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Stanford Seto
Neighbor admits to years of watching Loveland woman shower naked, police say
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police ID 18-year-old shot to death in West Price Hill

Latest News

People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Police bait 'porch pirates'
FILE - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays
blue ash
Authorities looking for driver that hit Blue Ash house