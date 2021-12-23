Man accused of exposing himself to group of children at Warren Co. library

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 49-year-old man is accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself in front of five children at the Franklin Public Library.

Joseph Jordan is a registered sex offender in Florida, Kentucky and Ohio, according to police.

In the middle of November, security camera footage appeared to catch him inappropriately touching himself while sitting at a table in front of children at the library.

“There was a kindergarten school there, or preschool there, with five small children, and at one point the kids even come over and start stacking books on the table,” said Franklin Police Officer Jacob Lacon.

Library employees say Lacon arrived at the library around 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.

“He would stop and sit at chairs where he could see people,” Lacon said. “At one point, he sat in a chair next to one of the librarian’s offices and watched the librarian.”

A library employee called Franklin PD. While officers searched the library, Lacon says Jordan went to the Franklin Municipal Court building, where cameras caught him in the act again.

“The court calls over and advises that a male matching the description from the male at the library is currently in the lobby,” Lacon said.

Jordan was arrested at the court building.

A Warren County grand jury on Wednesday indicted him on five felony counts and three misdemeanors.

Lacon says it isn’t the first time Jordan has faced these charges.

“He’s a serial masturbator,” he said. “This is what he does.”

