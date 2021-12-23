More clouds today, highs near 50

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You will notice more cloud cover as the day wears on. Partly cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our winds will gradually shift, bringing in miler air from the south over the next several days. Today’s highs are headed for the mid and upper 40s. A few locations could hit 50 degrees. Still a bit breezy with winds cranking at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts above 20 miles per hour are expected.

Not quite as cold tonight under cloudy sky conditions. Lows around 40. Christmas Eve Friday starts dry, but some locations across the Tri-State could see a bit of light rain and showers after 2 p.m. until about sunset. Rain chances are very slight, and most locations will miss out. It will be overcast but mainly dry as Santa makes his rounds on Friday night. We’ve added a chance for rain to the Christmas Day forecast. Mild highs in the lower 60s with light rain showers likely. Sunday will be dry.

