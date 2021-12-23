Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

More clouds today, highs near 50

By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You will notice more cloud cover as the day wears on. Partly cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our winds will gradually shift, bringing in miler air from the south over the next several days. Today’s highs are headed for the mid and upper 40s. A few locations could hit 50 degrees. Still a bit breezy with winds cranking at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts above 20 miles per hour are expected.

Not quite as cold tonight under cloudy sky conditions. Lows around 40. Christmas Eve Friday starts dry, but some locations across the Tri-State could see a bit of light rain and showers after 2 p.m. until about sunset. Rain chances are very slight, and most locations will miss out. It will be overcast but mainly dry as Santa makes his rounds on Friday night. We’ve added a chance for rain to the Christmas Day forecast. Mild highs in the lower 60s with light rain showers likely. Sunday will be dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Police arrest grandson in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
Stanford Seto
Neighbor admits to years of watching Loveland woman shower naked, police say
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police ID 18-year-old shot to death in West Price Hill

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Cold and Frosty Again, Warmer Thursday
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast