Ohio reports record number of new COVID cases; deaths, hospitalizations down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases as virus-related deaths and hospitalizations are down.

On Thursday, 15,989 new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH. That number breaks Wednesday’s record of 12,864.

While cases have gone up, there is good news.

Ohio reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Thursday’s updated dashboard.

Another good sign is the number of statewide hospitalizations has gone for the second consecutive day, according to ODH.

Across the counties in FOX19 NOW’s viewing area, the daily average number of cases combined is 817, according to ODH data.

*FOX19 NOW covers Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties*

State health officials have directed the National Guard to help hospitals being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

The first area guardsmen will go to is northeast Ohio.

When comparing the counties in the FOX19 viewing area to a group of northeast counties, the numbers are much different.

Cuyahoga County, which is where Cleveland is, and its six boarding counties have combined for a total of 50,691 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to the data.

That breaks down to a daily average of 3,620 over the past 14 days.

