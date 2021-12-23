Celebration of Lights
‘Pancake’ collapse of underground parking garage prompts evacuation of Lakewood apartment building

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to a collapse of a multi-level underground parking garage at a Lakewood apartment building.

According to Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy, crews were first dispatched at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday for reports of the collapse at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive.

Chief Dunphy described the incident as a “pancake” collapse, meaning the second floor fell onto the lower level.

A photo provided to 19 News from a witness on scene shows a large portion of land collapsed onto the ramp into the underground parking facility.

Lakewood garage collapse
Lakewood garage collapse(Source: Provided to WOIO/@alec_kwait Twitter)

Investigators conducted an initial search of the debris and reviewed surveillance video, the chief said. As of 11:30 a.m., there were no reports of any victims and it’s believed that no humans were in the garage at the time of the collapse.

There were vehicles inside however, but the number of damaged cars is not known.

Residents of the Marine Towers West building were evacuated as a precaution. Structural engineers were called to assess the integrity and safety of the apartment building.

Lakewood police activity at apartment building
Lakewood police activity at apartment building(Source: WOIO)

According to Chief Dunphy, the building was constructed in the late 1960s and is inspected annually.

Members of multiple surrounding emergency response departments were called in for assistance at the scene, the Lakewood mayor and fire chief said.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

