Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

