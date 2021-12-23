Celebration of Lights
Suspect arrested in death of 18-year-old in West Price Hill

Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old earlier this week in West Price Hill.

Jack Grubbs is accused of murdering Tyler Lee, 18, on Tuesday, according to court records.

Cincinnati police responded to a shooting report around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Cappel Drive, officers said.

Officers found Lee at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said Tuesday.

He died at the scene.

Jack Grubbs is accused of murdering Tyler Lee, 18, on Tuesday, according to court records.
Jack Grubbs is accused of murdering Tyler Lee, 18, on Tuesday, according to court records.

The murder charge was filed against Grubbs on Wednesday, court records show.

