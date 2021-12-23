Celebration of Lights
Thieves steal Christmas presents from family in midst of tragic loss

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Waddells in Hamilton.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton family is scrambling after they say a thief broke into their garage and stole all their Christmas gifts just days before Christmas Eve.

Ron Waddell still doesn’t know how the thief got through the garage door.

“[It] was 100 percent locked,” Ron said Wednesday.

He noticed the alleged theft early Tuesday morning when he saw the door up.

“We had like a walkway of presents [in the garage,]” he explained. “They left one gift: my daughter’s doll house that we had just put together.”

And there’s more: A lawnmower, a weed wacker, saws and drills, all manner of tools and three toolboxes, all gone, together with some antique heirloom knives from Ron’s grandfather on his mother’s side.

The theft is that much harder to swallow after the passing of Ron’s father, whom the family laid to rest on Monday.

“It kind of devastated the family,” he said. “It would have been my father that I called first.”

Right now, friends and neighbors have stepped up to put new presents under the tree.

“It’s nice to see some family and friends come together to help us out with the few gifts that we’ve gotten so far.”

Hamilton police are investigating. If you have any information, you’re urged to call the department at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

