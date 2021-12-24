Anderson Township Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal says he’s been discharged

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Stuart Scheller, a former officer in the Marine Corps with ties to the Cincinnati area who received national attention after criticizing leaders over the pullout from Afghanistan, announced he has been discharged from the Marine Corps.

Scheller stated he was let go from the Marine Corps on Thursday in a Facebook post.

“I am filled with mixed emotions. I would like to sincerely thank the Marine Corps for forging me into a man. And from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank all the Marines who served, led, bled, and suffered alongside me the past 17 years,” Scheller wrote.

He also thanked those who donated to assist with his legal fees while he was in custody, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

In August, Scheller, who went to Anderson High School and the University of Cincinnati, posted a video demanding accountability from senior leaders after an attack killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul, Afghanistan. Soon after, he was relieved of his command.

What followed was a series of videos and social media posts from Scheller violating a gag order. Scheller was then held in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune.

Scheller ended his Facebook post by saying he is going on a media blitz, starting with being a guest on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.