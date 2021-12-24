Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Anderson Township Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal says he’s been discharged

Stuart Scheller, a former officer in the Marine Corps with ties to Anderson Township who...
Stuart Scheller, a former officer in the Marine Corps with ties to Anderson Township who received national attention after criticizing leaders over the pullout from Afghanistan, announced in a Facebook post Thursday that he has been discharged from the Marine Corps.(WITN)
By Brooke Endale
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Stuart Scheller, a former officer in the Marine Corps with ties to the Cincinnati area who received national attention after criticizing leaders over the pullout from Afghanistan, announced he has been discharged from the Marine Corps.

Scheller stated he was let go from the Marine Corps on Thursday in a Facebook post.

“I am filled with mixed emotions. I would like to sincerely thank the Marine Corps for forging me into a man. And from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank all the Marines who served, led, bled, and suffered alongside me the past 17 years,” Scheller wrote.

He also thanked those who donated to assist with his legal fees while he was in custody, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

In August, Scheller, who went to Anderson High School and the University of Cincinnati, posted a video demanding accountability from senior leaders after an attack killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul, Afghanistan. Soon after, he was relieved of his command.

What followed was a series of videos and social media posts from Scheller violating a gag order. Scheller was then held in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune.

Scheller ended his Facebook post by saying he is going on a media blitz, starting with being a guest on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Grandson charged in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
Dennis Dunn
Southern Ohio man found guilty after kidnapping neighbor, putting her in backyard pit
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect charged with murder of 18-year-old in West Price Hill
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall

Latest News

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley tests positive for COVID-19
Mayor John Cranley tests positive for COVID-19
TT's Take: "12 dates of Christmas" season 2 now streaming on HBO Max
TT's Take: "12 dates of Christmas" season 2 now streaming on HBO Max
Mayor John Cranley announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully...
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley tests positive for COVID-19
Good Plates Eatery in Clifton is giving out free meals on Christmas Eve starting at noon.
Clifton restaurant gives out free meals on Christmas Eve