Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor John Cranley tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, a statement from his office read.

Cranley says he was alerted that he came in contact earlier this week with someone who tested positive and then he tested positive as well.

The mayor says he is fully vaccinated, has had a booster, and is experiencing mild symptoms.

His wife and son have both tested negative, Cranley says.

“I have reached out to everyone I came into contact with this week encouraging them to get tested,” Cranley wrote in his statement.

Earlier this week, Cranley appeared at a press conference to talk about COVID-19 with mayor-elect Aftab Pureval, City Manager Paula Boggs Muething, and Health Commissioner Melba Moore.

Today, Mayor-Elect @AftabPureval, City Manager Boggs Muething, and Health Commissioner Melba Moore, and I joined to use our collective influence to remind our constituents COVID is still with us, our caseload is still high, and it is still essentially important to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/3nMTgkDgfH — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) December 21, 2021

He went on to encourage people to wear masks, get vaccinated, and get a booster.

In addition, Cranley urged everyone to exercise caution over the holidays.

Cranley is running on the Democratic ticket for governor.

Pureval will be sworn in as Cincinnati’s mayor on Jan. 4, 2022.

