Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cincinnati officer gives $100 bills to KY residents who lost everything in deadly tornadoes

Sgt. Corlett began collecting donations to help.
Sgt. Corlett began collecting donations to help.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dave Corlett drove to Dawson Springs, Ky. to give residents who lost everything in the recent tornadoes a gift.

The department said Corlett began collecting funds to donate to residents who were impacted by the tornadoes - even an area business matched the contributions.

When he arrived in Dawson Springs, the mayor of neighboring Madisonville, Kevin Cotton, showed him around the damage and devastation.

Corlett then began passing out $12,000 worth of $100 bills to residents who were cleaning up.

“My heart is full and I urge each of you to enter this Christmas with a little more appreciation for what you have,” he said.

The department said Corlett is grateful for all who contributed and for allowing him to be the person to make the special delivery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Grandson charged in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect charged with murder of 18-year-old in West Price Hill
Dennis Dunn
Southern Ohio man found guilty after kidnapping neighbor, putting her in backyard pit
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall

Latest News

Burlington woman uses trampoline frame to make wreath
Burlington woman uses trampoline frame to make wreath
Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Lawsuits mount against Procter & Gamble over cancer-causing chemical in Old Spice, Secret sprays
State Representative Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson)
Ohio lawmaker apologizes, revises remarks alleging families of unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers: ‘I clouded the message’
The estimated damage done to the building is $150,000, according to Cincinnati Fire.
One in critical condition, several displaced in University Heights apartment fire