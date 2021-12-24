Crews inspecting Sixth Street Viaduct after fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews are investigating a fire Friday morning underneath the Sixth Street Viaduct.

Fire officials said the fire happened around 1 a.m. and were able to extinguish it quickly.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge because the fire caused cement, concrete and debris to fall.

Officials said the bridge is safe to drive on and there is no structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire started.

No other information was immediately available.

