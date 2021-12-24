Kentucky third-grader wins “Best in State” scholarship for 26-pound cabbage

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky student won $1,000 after being selected as one of the winners of a cabbage-growing contest.

Kenton Elementary third-grader Brody Brock participated in Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program, which gives students hands-on gardening experience by growing cabbages.

One student from each of the 48 contiguous states was selected for a $1,000 scholarship toward education based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn as well as the size and overall appearance of their cabbage.

Brock was awarded the Kentucky scholarship as well as “Best in State” bragging rights for growing a 26-pound cabbage, according to a media relations representative of Bonnie Plants.

After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, Bonnie Plants relaunched the cabbage program this spring to help students connect with nature.

Mike Sutterer, President and CEO of Bonnie Plants said, “We relaunched the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program in the spring as a safe, remote-friendly learning activity to inspire children of all backgrounds to grow a love of gardening.”

All participating students were given a starter cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for their plant.

Once their cabbage was fully grown, students submitted a photo of it for a chance to win the “Best in State” scholarship.

Angela Thomas, Corporate Communications Manager at Bonnie Plants, said, “It’s truly amazing to see firsthand how the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program is able to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and grow our next generation of gardeners.”

According to Bonnie Plants, the spring 2022 cabbage program will open in January.

