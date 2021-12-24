Celebration of Lights
Ohio lawmaker apologizes, revises remarks alleging families of unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers: ‘I clouded the message’

State Representative Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson)
State Representative Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson)(Ohio Statehouse)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Democratic legislator from Northeast Ohio is backtracking on a social media post he made recently regarding unvaccinated individuals, their families, and alleged attacks on hospital workers who refuse to administer certain treatments for the coronavirus.

State Rep. Casey Weinstein said he revised his Dec. 21 tweet where he initially said an anonymous “major hospital network CEO” told him that families of unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital caregivers on a daily basis for refusing certain medications.

“In trying to share my concerns about the very real issues relayed to me of increasing aggressive incidents against medical personnel, I clouded the message by implying that the incidents are coming only from unvaccinated COVID patient families...,” Rep. Weinstein tweeted.

Several Northeast Ohio hospital officials were asked about Rep. Weinstein’s initial social media post and whether they are aware of an increase in attacks on caregivers related to what the Ohio lawmaker mentioned.

All who responded to 19 News’ request acknowledged that some hospital workers have experienced interactions with families who suggested medical treatments “that are not backed up by scientific evidence,” but none confirmed any actual physical altercations.

Cleveland Clinic, Summa Health, University Hospitals remark on conflicts over COVID-19 treatments

Disagreements between hospital workers and COVID-19 patients or their families over the use of certain treatments, such as ivermectin, are not uncommon.

In August, a woman filed an emergency order with Butler County courts that forced an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin.

Ohio COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says

The Food and Drug Administration said certain formulations of ivermectin “are approved in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals.”

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus in humans.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

