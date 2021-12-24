Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts

A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles...
A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.(Carol Molander via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A rare Steller’s sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.

State wildlife experts say no one knows how it got so far from home, which should be in eastern Russia or parts of Asia.

They say it could have gotten caught up in a storm and blown off course, or it may have made a basic navigational error.

Whatever the case, birdwatchers are flocking to the park to get a glimpse.

The state officials said it’s likely the same eagle that’s been spotted in Alaska and Canada, and no one knows if the very lost bird will ever return to its normal range.

They say Steller’s sea eagles are some of the largest raptors in the world and can weigh up to 20 pounds, with an 8-foot wingspan.

Steller’s sea eagles are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

There are only about 3,600 to 4,600 mature individuals living in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Grandson charged in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect charged with murder of 18-year-old in West Price Hill
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Dennis Dunn
Southern Ohio man found guilty after kidnapping neighbor, putting her in backyard pit

Latest News

Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright during a...
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?
Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Lawsuits mount against Procter & Gamble over cancer-causing chemical in Old Spice, Secret sprays
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout
The White House said President Joe Biden will lift omicron-related travel restrictions on...
US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa