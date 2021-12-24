Celebration of Lights
Santa makes an early stop to drop off bikes to kids in Avondale

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was an early Christmas for kids in Avondale as they received free bikes and coats from a Tri-State business.

“It’s very exciting. I’m just happy I was able to make it out so that they could get a bike. I’m just glad that this is happening,” Venice Johnson said.

Both of Johnson’s daughters were able to pick out their favorite bikes and they wasted no time giving the wheels a spin in the parking lot.

“I like the colors. I like how it sparkles,” Amarah Hinton said.

“I’m going to ride it around and play with my sister,” Angeliya Johnson said.

This is the third year for the Christmas bike giveaway by DFG Remodeling & Friends which was held at The Living God Church.

Rev. Anthony Peek organizes the event each year and says it’s important to give back especially during this time of year.

“We all recognize that we’re going through financial crises and disparities but we just want to see kids happy on the day,” Rev. Peek said.

Johnson says her girls have wanted bikes so she is just happy she was able to scratch that off her list.

“Just to see that they could pick out their own bike, watching that as a mom, it was joyful for me. I love it. I don’t even know how to explain it. I mean the whole emotion of it is everything,” Johnson said.

200 bikes and coats were donated for the event along with free pizza.

