Serious injuries reported in apartment fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Serious injuries have been reported after in a CUF apartment building Friday morning.

The fire broke out Christmas Eve morning at 3060 Marshall Avenue.

According to Cincy Fire and EMS, serious injuries have been reported.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Our FF’s are on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Marshall Ave in University Heights. The fire is under control but serious injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/U08J5R0UrR — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 24, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.