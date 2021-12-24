Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Serious injuries reported in apartment fire

The extent of damage done to the building is not known.
The extent of damage done to the building is not known.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Serious injuries have been reported after in a CUF apartment building Friday morning.

The fire broke out Christmas Eve morning at 3060 Marshall Avenue.

According to Cincy Fire and EMS, serious injuries have been reported.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Son of woman murdered in Milford devastated as police investigate
Grandson charged in death of 75-year-old Milford woman
Police said the 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect charged with murder of 18-year-old in West Price Hill
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Springdale approves plan for massive redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Dennis Dunn
Southern Ohio man found guilty after kidnapping neighbor, putting her in backyard pit

Latest News

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Lawsuits mount against Procter & Gamble over cancer-causing chemical in Old Spice, Secret sprays
State Representative Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson)
Ohio lawmaker apologizes, revises remarks alleging families of unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers: ‘I clouded the message’
Brody Brock, of Independence, Ky., was award a $1,000 scholarship toward education and "Best in...
Kentucky third-grader wins “Best in State” scholarship for 26-pound cabbage
It is unknown how the fire started.
Crews inspecting Sixth Street Viaduct after fire