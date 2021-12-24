Surprise Christmas gifts help Tri-State family put hard times behind them

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman and her three daughters got an early Christmas surprise on Thursday when a local nonprofit delivered presents to them.

Cierra Burgan has had a rough few years. She’s experienced homelessness and was a victim of domestic violence in January. Worse, her three daughters were around to witness the incident, and it’s been traumatizing for all of them.

Now Cierra lives with her daughters, Mariah, Malerie, and Mckenzie, in an apartment provided by the Talbert House. And it was on the front porch of that building that Neighborhoods United dropped off their presents.

The Burgan family is now the grateful owner of things the rest of us might take for granted, including glassware, pots and pans.

“This has changed my whole perspective,” Cierra said. “Now I can go in here and cook Christmas dinner.”

They also got a gift meant for the whole family, something that carries added significant in the context of what they experienced together less than a year ago.

The red couch is “very comfy,” Cierra said. It also represents a fresh start.

“It happened in front of my kids,” Cierra said of the domestic violence she suffered. “We don’t really like to talk about that. But that [old] couch, it brings back triggers and stuff like that.”

The new couch is healing for the family.

“This could be the last step to move forward with that,” Cierra said.

It had been years since the mother of three had been able to provide Christmas presents for her daughters. With that worry behind her, Cierra says she can focus on bigger goals.

“We’re just in an apartment right now,” she said. “Maybe one day we’ll get a house.”

Neighborhoods United plans to deliver presents to seven other families this holiday season.

