logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mild today with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will move in late this evening for Christmas Eve. We will see occasional showers on Christmas Day as well.

As warm air continues to flow into the Tri-State, our high temperatures will approach the mid to upper 60s on Christmas Day! We are poised to tie (or surpass) Cincinnati’s record high of 66 degrees on Saturday. Showers are likely off and on throughout the day.

Sunday morning sunshine will help temperatures push into the 50s. Watch for a rain chance late Sunday evening and the continuing through Monday morning.

