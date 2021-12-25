Deadly Christmas morning crash in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person is dead Saturday morning due to a crash in West Price Hill.

It happened on West 8th Street at Kreis Lane near a Sunoco gas station.

Reports came in shortly before 3 a.m.

Cincinnati police confirmed the crash is fatal but have provided no further information at this time.

Two cars appeared to have flipped over when FOX19 arrived at the scene.

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning. (WXIX)

Police closed West 8th Street after the crash. It remains closed as of 7:40 a.m.

The vehicles are being towed away presently. Police expect the road to be reopened by 8 a.m.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.