Deadly Christmas morning crash in West Price Hill

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person is dead Saturday morning due to a crash in West Price Hill.

It happened on West 8th Street at Kreis Lane near a Sunoco gas station.

Reports came in shortly before 3 a.m.

Cincinnati police confirmed the crash is fatal but have provided no further information at this time.

Two cars appeared to have flipped over when FOX19 arrived at the scene.

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.(WXIX)

Police closed West 8th Street after the crash. It remains closed as of 7:40 a.m.

The vehicles are being towed away presently. Police expect the road to be reopened by 8 a.m.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

