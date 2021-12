LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Lawrence Township Police announced on Facebook that they lost Patrol Officer Sean VanDenberg on the morning of Christmas Day.

The Facebook post did not include a reason for his death but said details will be coming soon for services and a Go-Fund-Me page that will assist his family with medical expenses.

Early this morning, we lost Ptl. Sean VanDenberg. He has passed on to patrol the streets in heaven. Sean fought a tough... Posted by Lawrence Township Police, Ohio on Saturday, December 25, 2021

