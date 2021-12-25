Mental health concerns increase over holidays for those in shelters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many people experiencing homelessness at Christmas in the Tri-State have nowhere to go and many shelters are at capacity.

“Don’t look at those people like they’re trash because they’re still human,” one man experiencing homelessness who is staying at City Gospel Mission said.

He agreed to speak to FOX19 NOW but asked not to be named, adding that he wishes the stereotypes of homelessness would go away.

“I’ve seen people walk across people that are laying in the street,” he said.

“They end up at a shelter because there’s no real place for them to go,” Robert Wells, lead facilitator at City Gospel Mission, said.

He too experienced homelessness years ago and now works to help others at the shelter.

Wells says there’s not a lot of space in hospitals and there aren’t many mental health facilities in the area for those coping with mental illness.

“We also have men that just don’t have the mental capacity or capability to understand what is happening to them,” Wells said.

Wells says many people experiencing homelessness are overwhelmed by anxiety from not knowing where to find shelter.

“The thought of ending that early may come across their mind,” Wells said.

Wells says mental health resources are stretched thin and if someone at a shelter has an episode, they are asked to leave.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance,” Wells said. “We do what we can but we’re not a hospital”.

Mental health staff who work closely with the non-profit New Life Mission echo the same concerns.

They say this week many people have come in seeking help for depression and suicidal thoughts.

To find shelter or other resources, call the Central Access Point (CAP) at 513-381-SAFE.

