Santa trades his sleigh for a fire truck to deliver gifts in Newport

By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Kentucky (WXIX) - Newport firefighter’s 28th annual “Beyond the Call” program helped Saint Nick deliver toys, clothing, food, and other essentials to families in need on Christmas Eve.

The fire department served as Santa’s workshop where the elves loaded gifts on his sleigh - also known as a firetruck.

“There are 12 firefighters here this evening that are away from their families, working, on duty to serve this community and this really uplifts them and they really enjoy doing this,” Jake Silvati, President of Newport Firefighters Local 45, said.

Silvati says it wouldn’t happen without the support of several Newport businesses.

This year the firefighters delivered presents to six families and a total of 28 children including the Grande family.

When the firefighters arrived they noticed there wasn’t a single present under the tree.

“I’m so happy for everything and my kids say thank you so much. Blessed for everybody and Merry Christmas,” Deanna Grande said.

The firefighters also delivered groceries, cleaning supplies, and clothes for Deanna’s three children.

“It means a lot. Kind of didn’t expect this much or really anything for Christmas,” 14-year-old Ernesto said.

“What we always see is big smiles. These families may not smile throughout the year but when you see Santa Claus arrive on a fire truck with the lights on, we see smiles,” Silvati said.

Santa also had a message for the kids, “Get to bed. None of that fake sleeping stuff and make sure you check your smoke detectors. Be good all year.”

Newport firefighters have surprised more than 500 children and 125 different families since the “Beyond the Call” program began in 1993.

Families are selected with the assistance of the Family Resource Center at the Newport Primary School.

