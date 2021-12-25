Christmas Day temps expected to tie 128-year-old record

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Think of Christmas and you probably think of snow—at the very least cold weather.

Not today, folks. You can put away the mittens, the blankets and the hot cocoa. There’ll be no roasting chestnuts in an open fire this Christmas Day.

The forecast calls for a balmy, borderline tropical 66º.

That’s t-shirt n’ shorts weather, huh? Just get out the box fans and call us San Diego.

You can blame the southerly winds, according to FOX19 chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

The chief says if we reach 66º today, it would tie the record set in 1893.

Warmest Christmas Days in Cincinnati history

66º - 1893, 2021 (projected)

65º - 1932, 2019

64º - 1982

62º - 1889

Bit less like San Diego in the rest of the forecast: cloudy, occasional showers, some thunder possible.

No severe weather is expected.

