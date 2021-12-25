Celebration of Lights
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown

Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A female victim is in critical condition late Saturday morning after a shooting in an apartment complex downtown.

It happened at the Gateway Plaza apartments at Central Avenue and West 9th Street.

Reports of the shooting came in around 11:15 a.m.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police have not described the victim beyond her gender, nor have they indicated what led to the shooting.

No suspect description was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

