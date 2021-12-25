Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A female victim is in critical condition late Saturday morning after a shooting in an apartment complex downtown.

It happened at the Gateway Plaza apartments at Central Avenue and West 9th Street.

Reports of the shooting came in around 11:15 a.m.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police have not described the victim beyond her gender, nor have they indicated what led to the shooting.

No suspect description was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.