Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A win for the Cincinnati Bengals is a gift that keeps on giving this holiday weekend.

Gold Star Chili is offering a buy one get one free meal deal Monday to celebrate the Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday afternoon.

At any Gold Star location, guests can mention the Who Dey Way special to get a free regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.

The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online and carry-out orders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

