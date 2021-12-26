Celebration of Lights
Double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on one-million-dollar cash bond

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in a double shooting at a restaurant went before a Jefferson County Circuit judge Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police officers said that the suspect, 21-year-old Karson Reitz admitted to shooting and ultimately killing two men last Thursday in a crowded Roosters on Preston Highway.

Reitz’s attorney claimed that the 21-year-old fired his weapon in an act of self defense.

“When he’s ends up on the floor and he’s getting a beatdown that’s when he shoots. That’s finally when he’s in fear of his life and he shoots,” Defense Attorney Eggert said.

According to Reitz’s attorney, one of the men killed was a former police officer.

“He needs no contact with Roosters or the victims’ family. But one person he needs contact with is his own dad who was knocked unconscious and who he was protecting,” Eggert said.

When officers arrived at Roosters on Thursday, they found two men had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the two men shot inside of Roosters as 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross.

LMPD said a security video showed Reitz pulling a gun opening fire. Reitz admitted to the shooting in a statement to police.

“The police officers have charged him with murder based on their review of the evidence and their investigation of the incident,” Eggert said.

A judge set Reitz’s bond at one million dollars cash with no bail credit.

Roosters is expected to remain closed until Monday.

The restaurant has temporarily closed following a double shooting Christmas Eve.
The restaurant has temporarily closed following a double shooting Christmas Eve.(Marty Pearl | WAVE 3)

