Nearly 21K new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio within 48 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -The Ohio Department of Health reported nearly 21,000 new COVID-19 cases within the last 48 hours as virus-related deaths and hospitalizations are down.

Health officials say that 20,917 cases were reported-breaking Thursday’s record of 15,989.

While cases have been on the rise, the number of deaths and hospitalizations have decreased.

According to ODH, the number of deaths reported on Sunday’s dashboard are zero.

The number of hospitalizations within the last 24 hours is 109.

Across the counties in FOX19 NOW’s viewing area, the daily average number of cases combined is 778, according to ODH data.

State health officials have directed the 1,050 members of the National Guard to help hospitals being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Mike DeWine said there is no timeline to when the National Guard members will leave state hospitals, but did say they will go to Northeast Ohio first.

