Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Ghost Sports Bar opened its doors for patrons on Christmas Day

Guests were offered free chili, soup and chips and salsa.

Owner Ryan London said he always wants his bar to be welcoming - even on a holiday.

“I wanted someplace to be open for people who didn’t have anywhere else to go,” he said.

London said he knows holidays aren’t always easy.

“Honestly I’ve been in that position before,” London explained. “It’s not a fun place to be, necessarily. I always want to treat people the way that they want to be treated.”

The guests, like Dacia Fritchley who came for a variety of reasons. Fritchley said being social can be a must on Christmas.

“For people that maybe don’t have children that they have to spend time with or something, it’s great to come out and see friends and just kind of wrap up the holiday,” she said.

London said the guests joined in the working side of things too.

“A lot of our patrons, as you can see down here, have brought in crockpots of food, so really it’s a whole smorgasbord of food,” he said. “Even some people have donated money, and really anything that’s extra today, we’ll donate as well.”

London said he could see this becoming a yearly tradition.

