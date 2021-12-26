Not as warm on Sunday, showers late

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning sunshine will help temperatures push into the 50s. Clouds will build in but you can expect dry conditions in the 50s if you are heading out to Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals game at 1 p.m. Watch for a rain chance late Sunday evening and a wet commute on Monday morning.

As a trailing cold front stalls across southern Kentucky on Sunday, our region could see a series of weak disturbances bringing occasional showers, even a few non-severe storms, to the Tri-State beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday.

