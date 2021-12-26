Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This was the warmest Christmas Day on record in the Tri-State.

Thermometers hit 67 degrees about 1 p.m. Saturday, snapping the previous record of 66 degrees in 1893, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

That brand new record was broken twice more by the end of the afternoon when the mercury rose to 68 and then 69 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

THIS IS AN HISTORIC #Christmas Day in #Cincinnati as of the 2pm official observation at CVG the temperature has reached 67° - this is the warmest Christmas Day in the history of Cincy weather observations - it may rise more before the cold front arrives @FOX19 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) December 25, 2021

As of 3pm the temperature at CVG reached 68° breaking the record high temperature for #Christmas Day set at 2pm today (67°) - temperatures May rise more before the afternoon ends. @FOX19 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) December 25, 2021

It’s a stark departure from the norm.

Christmas in Cincinnati is usually at the very least cold, whether there’s snow on the ground or not. Last year, there was.

But you can put away the mittens for now and blame southerly winds for Saturday’s unusually warm forecast, according to FOX19 chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

Warmest Christmas Days in Cincinnati history

69º - 2021

66º - 1893

65º - 1932, 2019

64º - 1982

62º - 1889

[10:25 PM] The latest data is in... and we have updated our probabilities for a White Christmas in the local area. Below we show the probability of at least 1" of snow on the ground at 7 AM tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/IJfOjQPgOK — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 25, 2021

