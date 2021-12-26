Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This was the warmest Christmas Day on record in the Tri-State.
Thermometers hit 67 degrees about 1 p.m. Saturday, snapping the previous record of 66 degrees in 1893, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
That brand new record was broken twice more by the end of the afternoon when the mercury rose to 68 and then 69 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
It’s a stark departure from the norm.
Christmas in Cincinnati is usually at the very least cold, whether there’s snow on the ground or not. Last year, there was.
But you can put away the mittens for now and blame southerly winds for Saturday’s unusually warm forecast, according to FOX19 chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.
Warmest Christmas Days in Cincinnati history
- 69º - 2021
- 66º - 1893
- 65º - 1932, 2019
- 64º - 1982
- 62º - 1889
