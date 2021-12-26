Celebration of Lights
Wet Weather Move In Tonight

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will build in but you can expect dry conditions in the 50s if you are heading out to Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals game at 1 p.m. Watch for a rain chance late Sunday evening and a wet commute on Monday morning.

As a trailing cold front stalls across southern Kentucky on Sunday, our region could see a series of weak disturbances bringing occasional showers, even a few non-severe storms, to the Tri-State beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday.

