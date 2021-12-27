1 to hospital from Downtown crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirmed they are investigating the cause of a crash Downtown that sent at least one person to the hospital early Monday.

It happened on Sycamore Street near 8th Street about 3:50 a.m.

Sycamore Street was closed in that area for nearly two hours. It has since reopened.

One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The incident involved two vehicles: One with front-end damage and another with damage on the passenger side.

Police scrambled to check cameras in the area to see if any captured the moments leading up to and including the crash.

