Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina

By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in, WBTV reported.

Officers were dispatched to a car break-in Monday morning. The caller also said the suspect pointed a firearm at a resident in the area.

When police arrived, they chased the suspect who opened fire at them, striking one of the officers in the upper-body area, authorities said.

Police returned fire and the teen was eventually taken into custody.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

The estimated damage done to the building is $150,000, according to Cincinnati Fire.
Man dies from apartment fire just before Christmas
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
At-home COVID-19 test kit
Limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests available from Hamilton County
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations