$5K reward in car theft at Warren Co. dealership: VIDEO

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Warren County are searching for a pair of car thieves who targeted a Lebanon dealership.

The owner of the Cincinnati Automotive Group, which operates the dealership, wants the cars back and is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

It happened the night after Christmas, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Two people showed up on the dealership’s lot and busted their way through a side door into the dealership.

“We found two cars missing on the camera,” said Eric Schaper, dealership finance director. “So we went through the footage, saw where they broke in. [They] came through the hallway, went straight to the keys, took the keys to the cars and went out and tried to steal them.”

The masked intruders made off with two vehicles, according to the dealership.

The owner believes a third person was involved and may have dropped the two people pictured off nearby before they committed the crime.

“The owner, he’s pretty upset,” Schaper said. “I mean, it’s a small dealership, so we don’t have the funding that huge big franchise dealerships have, so it hurts to lose cars of that kind of value.”

The Cincinnati Automative Group released a surveillance video hoping someone can help identify those responsible.

Schaeper says the owner is offering a $5,000 reward.

“We’d like to find them,” he said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Lebanon police at (513) 932-2010.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.