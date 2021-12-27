Bearcats arrive in Dallas to take on No. 1 Alabama in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (FOX19/AP) - Top-ranked Alabama and Cincinnati have arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl.

The UC Bearcats earned the number four seed in the college football playoff rankings and will play Alabama in the College Football Playoff semi New Year’s Eve.

The team will practice at AT&T Stadium - the site of the Cotton Bowl - in Arlington for the rest of the week.

UC is nearly a 14 point underdog going into Friday’s game with 13 wins in a season for the first time.

Alabama is 12 and 1 on the season.

“It doesn’t matter. We know. If you want a shot at the title, you’ve got to beat the champs. We’ve got a shot to beat the champs, we’ve said all year long, the best team doesn’t always win, the teams that play the best win the football game,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said.

The Crimson Tide were without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone as they arrived in Texas. Coach Nick Saban expects both coaches to join the team before Friday’s game.

O’Brien and Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and were isolating with mild symptoms. Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive closer to the game.

Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.

Regarding COVID-19, Coach Fickell told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, “You can’t avoid it, right? It is what it is. We’ve got to be smart and our guys have to be smart.”

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee announced on Dec. 22 what could happen if one of the four playoff teams has a COVID-19 outbreak:

Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if one team is unavailable to play – The unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game.

Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal – The semifinal game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion.

Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if three teams are unavailable to play – The semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion.

CFP National Championship – If the team’s unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

